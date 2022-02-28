Tuolumne County Girls Youth Soccer Shines Bright

TCYS U-12 Girls Win Tournament View Photos

Sacramento, CA — A pair of Tuolumne County youth travel soccer teams took home top honors in their respective divisions at the prestigious Bill Meyer League Tournament held over the weekend in Tracy.

Teams from across the Central Valley and Sierra Foothills took part in the event held on Saturday and Sunday at the Legacy Sports Complex. It is the finale for the various teams participating in the Bill Meyer League during the winter season.

The Tuolumne County Youth Soccer Girls Under 10 team came out on top as an overall division winner. Tuolumne Truth, led by head coach Michael Portillo and assistant coach Jaime Serrano, finished the season with a record of 15-0-1.

In the next age group up for the girls, Under 12, the team Tuolumne Frostbite was the division champion, finishing 14-0-2. The team’s head coach is Mel Kirk, and the assistants are Caitlyn Sparks and Scott Rexwinkle.

Based on the impressive results against stiff competition from the Central Valley, Tuolumne County girls soccer appears to have a very bright future.

