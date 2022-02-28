Columbia College Basketball Receives Favorable Playoff Seeding

Columbia College Basketball - Courtesy Image View Photo

Columbia, CA — Pairings were announced for the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs over the weekend, and Columbia College received a four seed in the NORCAL division.

The Claim Jumpers (23-5), led by head coach Rob Hoyt, received a first-round bye and will face 13-seed San Joaquin Delta (17-10) this Thursday at 7pm at the Oak Pavilion in Columbia. The winner will move on to face either Las Positas or Porterville this coming Saturday. Regardless of the opponent, if Columbia wins, the game will again be played at home because they would be the higher seed. Click here to view the bracket.

Columbia College Athletic Director LaDeane Hansten reports, “As of today, masking and social distancing are still required in the Oak Pavilion. We appreciate your cooperation and support this season. Come out and wear your best fan gear to cheer on this incredible team.”

More information about the team, including details about an online live stream of the game, can be found here.