Vaccine Incentive That Boosts Calaveras County’s Economy

CCPH vaccination card incentive program View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A new vaccine incentive program using state funds started this week in Calaveras County, but residents should act quickly, as once that money is gone so is the program.

The Calaveras Public Health Department (CCPHD) COVID-19 gift card incentive program is for residents five and older who have received or will receive a COVID-19 vaccination, including a booster, from the period of July 1, 2021, until April 30th of this year. CCPHD Analyst Haley Graham noted it is an incentive for residents to get the shot and say thanks to those who already have been vaccinated sharing, “To actually do retroactive incentives as opposed to just prospective incentives. It’s been really helpful to also incentivize those who have gotten the vaccine because all of the previous incentives didn’t really apply to those who had gotten it prior to the release of financial incentives.”

Those eligible will receive a $45 gift card for each COVID-19 vaccination – for up to two vaccinations for a total of $90.

“Given only 57 percent of Calaveras County residents are fully vaccinated, that is far from where we want to be,” said Dr. René Ramirez, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Our community is vaccinated at nearly 17 percentage points lower than the state rate. We must do everything we can to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the community…It will take our entire community to get past this pandemic.”

Those wanting to participate should act fast as the gift cards will be available at select sites and only until funding runs out. Graham explained, “The county got a nearly $200,000 grant from the California Government Operations Agency and they hope to dole out the gift cards to around 5,000 eligible residents.”

CCPHD listed these requirements for people to participate:

Provide a form of identification, vaccination card, and proof of residency. Those under 18 will need a parent or guardian present.

Register ahead of time by going to: https://bit.ly/354SyyH

Pick up their gift card at select locations throughout the county.

Businesses still wanting to get in on the action are still encouraged to register at https://bit.ly/3zuEn1k or call 754-6460 with questions. The program gives priority to businesses like groceries, food, and gas among other establishments that meet basic needs with requirements listed here.

It is a win-win situation, Graham explained, “You’re giving back to people that you know, to family-owned businesses, to the local gas stations. That’s really what we want. We want the economical boost. We’ve been in such a pitfall for the last couple of years and this is a really good way to give back.”

Further questions can be directed to CCPHD at (209) 754-6460. Health officials remind the public that COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are safe and effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.