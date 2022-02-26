Stanislaus National Forest Publishes Environmental Impact Data

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA- A project decades in the making, its findings have been released. The Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape (SERAL) project on the Stanislaus National Forest is intended to restore forest resilience and reduce the landscapes vulnerability to natural disturbances.The project was developed with collaboration with Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions(YSS). Katie Wilkinson, Stanislaus National Forest Environmental Coordinator and SERAL Team Leader explains.

“While the types of actions we are proposing are the same as the management actions of the past few decades there are many unique and existing new aspects of the SERAL project which make it unique and exciting, The collaborative effort to develop the project with YSS, an extensive team of scientists and professionals who supported the effort and developed key modeled metrics to assess both the need for treatment and where treatments were located, the application of ForSys a scenario planning tool which enabled the team to rapidly synthesize information to select treatment areas, and the use of potential wild land fire operational delineations to inform implementation prioritization and strategies.”

To view the projects findings click here.