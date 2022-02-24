End Of February Events In The Mother Lode

Orient Express Run in Chinese Camp View Photo

There are some events planned for the last weekend of February. First, Columbia College will host the men’s basketball game against Merced tonight, Thursday, February 24th at 6:00 PM in the Oak Pavilion. The game was rescheduled due to the fire on campus as detailed here.

The Mountain Youth and Community Theatre (MYACT) is performing Golly Gee Whiz, a tribute to Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland Hollywood film musicals of the 1930s and 40s. Performances are Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays 2pm and 7pm, Sundays 2pm details are in the event listing here.

Mother Lode Christian School will present the 42nd Annual Jubilee this Friday and Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Friday afternoon the silent auction bidding starts with a preview of live auction items, large book sale, pie sale, children’s game room, and the 7th and 8th-grade chicken dinner. Saturday bring a lawn chair or blanket as the event starts outside at 9 AM, the live auction begins at 11:30 AM, the book sale closes at noon, and the silent auction begins closing at 1 PM. Food sales will continue throughout the day, the Game room for kids ages 2-10 years old is open from 9 AM to 3 PM for a fee. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. More details are in the event listing here.

Horses of Warriors is hosting a trial trail clinic, ride as a horse is walked by a guide at the Ron Maxwell Arena in Jamestown. Horses of Warriors (HOW) is a non-profit organization providing equine therapy for veterans and first responders. The event will have food and other vendors and music. The program was founded by veteran James Franklin to help other veterans like himself and those who have had a hard time expressing their emotions and feelings. Details about the event and location are in the event listing here.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge at Lake Tulloch is this Saturday at noon. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Northern California to provide free year-round sports and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the Tuolumne County community. The team Ravens challenges all law enforcement, fire, forestry, the district attorney’s office, corporate and private businesses, and individuals to create their own team or join an already registered team. Details are in the event listing here.

There is still time to join the virtual 36th Orient Express Footrace, with February 28th the last official race day. The event raises money for Tuolumne County Special Athletes and is organized by the Sonora Sunrise Rotary Foundation. More details are in the event listing here.