Clear
41.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Columbia College Classes And Basketball Still Impacted

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Columbia College

Columbia College

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA — Columbia College’s main campus will remain mostly closed today and tomorrow.

It is due to a fire that happened near a main propane tank on Saturday. The tank was inspected on Monday and found to be safe, according to college officials. However, the connections to heaters in campus buildings must be replaced.  As a result, there is still no heat in campus buildings. Instructors have been notifying students about changes to class and course activities.

Also of note, today’s Columbia home basketball game is postponed, but Friday’s game is currently scheduled to take place.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 