Columbia College Classes And Basketball Still Impacted

Columbia, CA — Columbia College’s main campus will remain mostly closed today and tomorrow.

It is due to a fire that happened near a main propane tank on Saturday. The tank was inspected on Monday and found to be safe, according to college officials. However, the connections to heaters in campus buildings must be replaced. As a result, there is still no heat in campus buildings. Instructors have been notifying students about changes to class and course activities.

Also of note, today’s Columbia home basketball game is postponed, but Friday’s game is currently scheduled to take place.