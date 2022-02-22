Longtime Community Leader Segarini Passes Away

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County business and government leader George Segarini has died.

It is confirmed by the Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home who is overseeing the arrangements.

Segarini was a fixture in the community running the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce for 20 years. He then successfully won a seat on the Sonora City Council in 2014 and served one term in office. He chose not to run from re-election, but at the time stated he was pleased that actions were taken during his term to make road repairs and other traffic improvements.

Segarini had also been active in the private sector and recently he and his son Christopher had operated the City Hotel Restaurant in Columbia.

Segarini, 79, was born in Stockton and passed away yesterday at his home in Sonora. Funeral service information has not been announced.