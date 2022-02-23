American Rescue Plan Grant Recipients Announced
Sonora Area Foundation logo
Sonora, Ca– The County of Tuolumne in conjunction with the Sonora Area Foundation have announced 42 grants that have been awarded to local community groups and non profit agencies under the Tuolumne County Community Grant Program. The funds were made available because of the American Rescue Plan funding of $500,000 and boosted by an additional $183,000 from the Sonora Area Foundation. Full details about that grant program can be found in the original story here.
Two grants of $50,000 dollar was awarded to ATCAA Food Bank and First 5, with 40 additional grants ranging from $3,000 to $29,000 for community projects of all types including recreational activity, the arts, and assistance to vulnerable populations. The total amount of funding awarded through these grants is $683,000 which was given to the following agencies for their community project proposals. Below is the full list of grant recipients.
Sierra Foothills Residential Care
Camp Jack Hazard
TC Fire Chiefs Association
Sierra Senior Providers
Westside Little League
Interfaith Legal Services
FOAC
Watch Resources Inc
R.O.O.F.B.B
Sonora Bach Festival
TUCARE
Sierra Bible Church
Grandma’s House Columbia
The Women’s Improvement Society of
Tuolumne (TWIST)
Horses of Warriors
We Care Sober Living Recovery Homes
Team Elite
Tuolumne County Arts Alliance
First 5 Tuolumne
ATCAA Food Bank
Promotion Club of Jamestown
Resiliency Village1PILEATATIME
Nancy’s Hope
NAMI Tuolumne County
Friends of the Tuolumne County Library
Hwy 120 Chamber of Commerce
Athletic Scholarship Foundation of TC
Friends of the Sonora Police Dept.
Southside Community Connections
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse
Smile Keepers Dental Project
Pinecrest Expedition Academy
Motherlode Job Training
Love Tuolumne County
Groveland Trail Heads
Groveland CERT
Twain Harte CERT
Sierra Quilt Guild
Chester & Push Horse Rescue
Independent Order of Odd Fellow
Interfaith Community Social Services