American Rescue Plan Grant Recipients Announced

Sonora, Ca– The County of Tuolumne in conjunction with the Sonora Area Foundation have announced 42 grants that have been awarded to local community groups and non profit agencies under the Tuolumne County Community Grant Program. The funds were made available because of the American Rescue Plan funding of $500,000 and boosted by an additional $183,000 from the Sonora Area Foundation. Full details about that grant program can be found in the original story here.

Two grants of $50,000 dollar was awarded to ATCAA Food Bank and First 5, with 40 additional grants ranging from $3,000 to $29,000 for community projects of all types including recreational activity, the arts, and assistance to vulnerable populations. The total amount of funding awarded through these grants is $683,000 which was given to the following agencies for their community project proposals. Below is the full list of grant recipients.

Sierra Foothills Residential Care

Camp Jack Hazard

TC Fire Chiefs Association

Sierra Senior Providers

Westside Little League

Interfaith Legal Services

FOAC

Watch Resources Inc

R.O.O.F.B.B

Sonora Bach Festival

TUCARE

Sierra Bible Church

Grandma’s House Columbia

The Women’s Improvement Society of

Tuolumne (TWIST)

Horses of Warriors

We Care Sober Living Recovery Homes

Team Elite

Tuolumne County Arts Alliance

First 5 Tuolumne

ATCAA Food Bank

Promotion Club of Jamestown

Resiliency Village1PILEATATIME

Nancy’s Hope

NAMI Tuolumne County

Friends of the Tuolumne County Library

Hwy 120 Chamber of Commerce

Athletic Scholarship Foundation of TC

Friends of the Sonora Police Dept.

Southside Community Connections

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse

Smile Keepers Dental Project

Pinecrest Expedition Academy

Motherlode Job Training

Love Tuolumne County

Groveland Trail Heads

Groveland CERT

Twain Harte CERT

Sierra Quilt Guild

Chester & Push Horse Rescue

Independent Order of Odd Fellow

Interfaith Community Social Services