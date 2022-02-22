Partly Cloudy
Some Schools Starting Late Due To Weather

By B.J. Hansen
School Bus

Sonora, CA — As a storm system passes through the region, some schools will be starting classes late today.

Click here to view the latest information. Make sure to refresh the page in case new details come into the news center.

Thankfully PG&E reports that there have been no power outages reported thus far, as of 6am, in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

There is anticipated to be periodic precipitation throughout the day. Click here to view the latest advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service.

