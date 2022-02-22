Winter Weather Returns To The Region

Winter Weather In Yosemite View Photo

A cold weather system will continue to bring moderate to heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada at times today, leading to significant travel impacts across the passes and low snow levels.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Mother Lode until 10 PM tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park through 4 PM Wednesday.

And a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the western slopes of the northern Sierra Nevada until 10 PM tonight.

One to four inches of additional snow accumulation is expected above the 1,000 foot elevation. Four inches to one foot of additional snow is likely above 3,500 feet.

Additionally, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 2 AM Wednesday through 9 AM Friday.

Widespread areas of sub-freezing temperatures are expected during the overnight and early morning hours.

Thursday morning will see the coldest temperatures, when lows drop into the mid twenties in the coldest areas, with durations of six to eight hours below freezing.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation. Make sure pets have shelter from the cold.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads, chain requirements and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Allow more time for travel.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Be sure to carry chains/cables inside vehicle.