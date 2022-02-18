Emergency Water Repairs In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that all customers around Jamestown may be experiencing little to no water pressure today due to a main water line break in the area of Woods Way and Chicken Ranch Road.

TUD reports that field crews are working as quickly as possible to restore water service. It is not immediately known how long the repair work will take. Once completed, they will flush the pipes and restore service.

Initially, after restoration, customers may experience some air in the pipes, so TUD recommends first running water from an outside hose bib to clear any sediment that may be left in the pipeline.