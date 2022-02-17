Eastern Sierra Nevada Fire Explodes To 2,800 Acres

Wildfire in Inyo County View Photo

Bishop, CA — It may still be winter, but a fast-growing wildfire has ignited in a remote area on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada.

CALFire reports that the “Airport Fire” near Bishop in Inyo County is 2,800 acres and there is no containment. It ignited at around noon yesterday and 150 structures are considered threatened. There are evacuation orders in place near the incident.

432 firefighters are assigned to the fire, including a mix of air and ground resources. There are no reports of any structures being damaged to this point. Weatherwise, the state has been mostly dry since late December. It is the largest fire in California so far in 2022.