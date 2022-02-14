Gusty Winds Expected On Tuesday

Downed tree in Yosemite (File Photo) View Photo

A round of gusty north winds is expected across the Central Valley on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Sustained winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to forty mph at times.

Additionally, a High Wind Watch is in effect for Yosemite National Park outside of the valley, from Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night.

Winds of thirty to forty mph are expected there, with gusts near sixty mph.

With record dry heat last week and drying fuels, these winds could bring increased fire weather concerns.

Damaging wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects. Trees, tree limbs and power lines could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Fasten loose objects or shelter outdoor objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Periods of gusty winds may linger into Wednesday.