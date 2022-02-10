Calaveras County Roadside Weed Spraying Underway

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – The annual Calaveras County roadside weed spraying started this month and landowners can opt-out in two ways with one expiring today.

The Department of Public Works relayed, “The spraying is important to prevent weeds from encroaching on the edges of roads, which can obstruct driver’s views, lead to road damage and fuel wildfires.” The weed killer is applied in a 6’ swath along vegetation immediately next to roads. County officials advise the service is offered twice annually: near the middle to end of February, and again near the middle of April, weather permitting.

For those not want the weed spraying, there are two ways to opt-out as provided below by county officials, but the first one ends today:

1. Call Public Works at (209) 754-6401 no later than February 10, 2022, to place your name and parcel address on the NO SPRAY list, and leave a message confirming:

a. Your name, parcel #, and physical address (not mailing address).

b. The approximate location and length of zones on your parcel(s) on which you do not want roadside spraying to occur.

2. Place clearly legible signs (large enough to be seen from a moving truck) on two (2) locations of your parcel, per no-spray zone:

a. First sign shall read BEGIN NO SPRAY ZONE.

b. Second sign shall read END NO SPRAY ZONE.

c. Note: as all roadside spraying will occur from the right side of the road only, ensure that the first sign encountered by the operator is BEGIN NO SPRAY ZONE.

d. Sufficient signage shall be visible from the road. Note: If your parcel’s fence line does not directly abut the road, consider mounting your sign to stakes driven dear enough to the road for the operator to clearly see them.