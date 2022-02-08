Tuolumne County Animal Control Returns To Normal Operations

Tuolumne County Animal Control View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — At the end of January, Tuolumne County Animal Control announced that due to COVID taking its toll on staff, services were limited. That story can be found here

But as of February 8th, the Tuolumne County Animal Control Office has announced they are available for normal services. All the staffing issues caused by COVID have been resolved. The public is once again encouraged to call 209-694-2730 for any animal control needs. The Tuolumne County Animal Control Office thanks the public for their patience during this time.