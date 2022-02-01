Supervisor Kirk Provides Update On Various County Issues

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Among the nearly 25 issues he dives into includes Keely Cashman’s upcoming Olympic appearance, firefighting strategy in the forest, fire insurance, roads, pay raises for the sheriff’s office, the Twain Harte Shopping Center, business licenses, COVID, and a water turbine project.

Kirk is completing the final year of his first term in office. He is running for re-election. His District Three includes the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne areas, and communities up the Highway 108 corridor.

You can find the full blog by clicking here.