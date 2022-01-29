TUD Leaders Will Talk About Water Issues

TUD GM Don Perkins And Board President Barbara Balen View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the new Tuolumne Utilities District General Manager Don Perkins and Board President Barbara Balen.

Topics will include goals and priorities for 2022, construction of an improved Sonora treatment facility, recent winter storm damage, the collapse of a Twain Harte water tank, and the ongoing negotiations with PG&E related to infrastructure and water rights.

In addition, they will speak about state issues they are watching closely.

Established in 1992, TUD is the largest water district in Tuolumne County and serves approximately 44,000 residents.