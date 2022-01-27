Smoke Column Near Stockton Street Not A Wildfire

Smoke column off Stockton Road in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several calls to Clarke Broadcasting regarding a plume of smoke rising from the Stockton Street area of Sonora had us reaching for the phone and calling 911.

One caller to the station reported seeing the billowing smoke, as seen in the image box photo, from her Woodside Drive front porch wanting to know if it was a fire and did she need to evacuate. While noting that it is a burn day, we told the caller we would check with CAL Fire dispatch to be sure. They relayed to us that they too had and continue to have calls streaming into the call center related to the white column of smoke. Dispatch detailed that it is a debris burn pile and that they are monitoring it and will continue to for its duration.

CAL Fire asks that the public refrain from calling in the column as a wildland fire to free up their lines for incoming emergencies.