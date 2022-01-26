Fatal Crash On HWY 49 In the Mokelumne Hill Area

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a fatal solo-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area.

The CHP reports that a truck went off the highway around 1:15 p.m. with one person pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word as to how many occupants may have been inside the truck. The collision is at the bottom of the thirteen curves area near Big Bar Road, as noted in the map below.

A hazmat crew has been called to the scene but it is unclear as to what has spilled or is possibly leaking from the wreckage that is blocking the south lane of the highway with officers directing one-way traffic. There is plenty of activity in the area and the CHP is reporting that a tow crew is about a half-hour out from the site, so motorists may want to find an alternative route. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.