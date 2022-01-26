HWY 49 Collision Slowing Traffic

HWY 49 two-vehicle collision on HWY 49 at Shaws Flat Road 1-25-22 View Photos

Sonora, CA — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 at the Shaws Flat Road intersection has created delays for evening commuters.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. with one vehicle going off the highway into a ditch. The other vehicle is blocking the eastbound lane and the right turn lane onto Shaws Flat Road. Officers are directing traffic. The CHP reports all occupants were able to exit the vehicles but whether they are any injuries is unclear.

Tow crews are working to remove the wreckage and the CHP hopes to have the roadway completely reopened within the hour.