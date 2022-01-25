Clear
57 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Alert Deputy Spots Stolen Car, One Arrested

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – A stolen vehicle backing out of a parking spot at a Sonora business caught the eye of a deputy on patrol and ended with a woman’s arrest.

A quick registration check on the 2017 Hyundai Elantra showed it was stolen out of Tracy. The Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputy trailed the sedan and pulled it over on Mono Way near Greenely Road around 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

As it was a stolen car, the deputy called for backup. Sheriff’s spokesperson Jacob Ostoich relayed that “due to the vehicle being reported stolen and for officer safety reasons, a high-risk traffic enforcement stop was conducted.” He explained that means deputies had their guns drawn when approaching the vehicle and ordering the driver out of the vehicle. The woman driver inside was 43-year-old Carrie Lynn Mahenski.

A search of the sedan turned up a small amount of methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Mahenski was taken into custody without incident for possession of a stolen vehicle and drugs. Her bail was set at $10,000.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 