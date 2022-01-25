Supervisor Haff Seeks Input Ahead Of Goal Setting Session

Sonora, CA — District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Kathleen Haff has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

The focus is on board goal setting in 2022, and seeking input from the public on what should be top priorities. The blog was put out this morning ahead of a board workshop on the topic planned for early December.

She also highlights the top priorities identified in 2021.

You can find Haff’s Blog entitled, “2022 Tuolumne County Goal Setting: You have a Voice” by clicking here.

Haff’s District Four covers the south county region, such as the communities of Groveland Big Oak Flat and Don Pedro, as well as parts of the greater Sonora area.