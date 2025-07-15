Tuolumne County Home Sales Show Shift In Market Dynamics

Sonora, CA– Home prices in Tuolumne County took a notable dip during the first half of 2025, even as total residential sales ticked up slightly and low-priced homes gained traction, according to new data from the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors.

The median sales price fell 8% year-over-year to $375,000, while the average sales price dropped 10% to $410,437. At the same time, total home sales rose 3% to 375 units. Homes sold significantly faster this year, averaging 72 days on the market compared to 105 days in the same period last year—a 31% improvement in turnaround time. Sales of homes priced at $500,000 and below dominated the market, representing 81% of all transactions, up from 73% a year ago. Properties listed at $300,000 and below made up 25% of total sales, a 38% increase. Sales of homes priced at $200,000 and below rose 27% from a year ago, increasing from 15 to 19 units.

Meanwhile, REO (real estate owned) sales jumped 70% to 17 homes, making up 5% of total sales. On the higher end, the top sale price this year was $1.38 million, down 11% from 2024’s high of $1.55 million. As of mid-July, the county had 563 active listings, with an average list price of $520,243. Listings priced at $500,000 and below accounted for two-thirds of the available inventory.

The Realtors association noted this year's data includes more robust figures due to a recent transition to the BridgeMLS platform, which allowed for more comprehensive tracking of property sales and listings.