DUI Initiative, Mini Storage Facility, Closed Sessions, On TC Supervisors Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will have its first meeting of July this morning.

The county leaders will hear a presentation and vote on whether to authorize the Tuolumne County Transportation Council to seek Safer Streets for all grant funding for DUI and drug detection training, and license plate recognition technology.

There will also be several closed session items, such as a performance review of the Public Works Director, a discussion about the hiring of a new CAO, and ongoing labor negotiations.

In addition, there will be a couple of 10 am public hearings. One is to change the General Plan land use designation for a parcel located in the 20000 block of South Sunshine Road to Light Industrial. The project proponent, Medeiros Enterprises, is hoping to build 23,000 square feet of mini storage facilities consisting of two two-story structures.

The open-to-the-public meeting starts at 9 am.