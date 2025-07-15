CA Bill Aims to Crack Down On Youth Sex Solicitation

California Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California legislature took its final step, sending the bill to Governor Gavin Newsom, to increase the likelihood that teen prostitution solicitation will be charged as a felony.

The debate centered around whether offenders who purchase minors aged 16-17 for sex should face the same penalties as those who buy children under 16. Existing law makes it a felony if the child is under 16, or if those 16-17 can prove they are being trafficked. The new Assembly Bill 379 will also make it a felony if the adult purchasing sex is at least three years older than the 16-to 17-year-old old.

A part that proved contentious, that drew criticism from some Democrats, was making it a felony to loiter with the intent of purchasing someone for sex.

Governor Gavin Newsom will now decide whether to sign AB 379 into law. It earlier passed in the Assembly, 74-5, with local representatives, Republicans David Tangipa and Heath Flora, in support. It passed in the Senate on Monday, 33-2, with Mother Lode Republican Marie Alvarado-Gil in support.