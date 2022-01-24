Weekend Pursuit Ends In Pole Accident

Sonora, CA–On Saturday, January 22nd, just before 9 pm, a Sonora Deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 108 near Argyle Road in Sonora. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle who was later identified as 30-year-old Marcus Salazar, led deputies on a vehicle chase. The chase lasted nearly 15 miles toward Tuolumne City. During the pursuit, Salazar drove recklessly, running stop signs and speeding while driving into the oncoming traffic lane while crossing the double yellow lines in order to pass other motorists

The pursuit came to an end in the parking lot of Black Oak Casino where Salazar hit a curb and crashed into a pole. He then got out of his vehicle and complied with deputies commands to lay on the ground. Salazar was arrested and a search revealed a small amount of methamphetamine on his person. He was booked at County Jail for evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, local misdemeanor and felony warrants, and an outside agency felony warrant.