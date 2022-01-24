Calaveras Board To Discuss Broadband And Road Projects

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution declaring intent to be part of a Central Sierra Broadband Consortium.

It is along with the counties of Tuolumne, Amador, Alpine and Mariposa. It is part of the legal process for the counties to band together in hopes of receiving regional broadband funding available from the state. The resolution is on Tuesday’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors agenda.

In addition, the board will review the public works department’s five-year capital improvement program. $82-million in road work is anticipated to be completed during that span.

Immediately after that item, the board will review plans and specifications for road resurfacing in areas of Jenny Lind Road, Diamond XX and Valley Springs.

At the end of the meeting, there will be a vote on appointing applicants to various committees and advisory boards in the county. There will also be a vote on disbanding a committee that was formed ahead of building a new Calaveras Jail and Animal Services Shelter.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am. Click here to find the full agenda.

Calaveras has a new chair and vice-chair for 2022. At a recent meeting, Amanda Folendorf of District Four was elected chair and Gary Tofanelli of District One as the vice-chair.