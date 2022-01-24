California’s First Major Fire Of 2022 Impacts Central Coast

CAL Fire responds To Colorado Fire View Photo

Big Sur, CA — High winds have pushed a wildfire near Big Sur up to 750 acres and over 200 structures are still threatened.

The “Colorado Fire” ignited over the weekend and is currently 35-percent contained.

A stretch of Highway 1 is closed for about 21 miles.

Vegetation fires are more rare during the winter months, and this marks the first significant fire of 2022.

California saw significant precipitation in October and December, but January has mostly been dry with above-average temperatures. Officials report that high winds and the drying conditions helped the fire grow quickly.

At one point over 500 homes were threatened. The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Carmel Middle School. The fire ignited on Saturday,

California’s fire seasons have been longer and more intense in recent years. In 2021 there were over 8,600 fires reported in the state that burned more than 2.5-million acres.