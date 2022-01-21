Expect High Winds Through Saturday

Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

North to east winds will increase across northern and central California today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 7 AM this morning through 7 AM Saturday.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Northern Sierra Nevada and the Mariposa County foothills from 7 AM this morning until Saturday at Noon.

Also a High Wind Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park outside of the Valley floor, from 7 AM this morning until Noon on Saturday.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph are expected in the Central Valley, the Mariposa County foothills and the Yosemite National Park Valley Floor, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to fifty-five mph.

Winds of thirty to forty-five mph are likely in the Northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, with gusts ranging from fifty to seventy-five mph across the higher elevations and exposed ridges.

The strongest winds in the Central Valley will occur this afternoon into Saturday morning, while strongest winds over the northern Sierra Nevada are expected tonight and Saturday.

The most significant impacts are expected in the mountains. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs, weakened trees and power lines could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Avoid forested areas and areas with power lines during the High Wind Warning. Stay clear of power

lines. Secure outdoor objects.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least forty mph or gusts of fifty-eight mph or more can lead to property damage.