New Map Designates Where Snowmobiling Is Allowed In Forest

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is hoping that outdoor enthusiasts will take note of a newly released map that details where Over Snow Vehicle (OSV) use is allowed in the forest.

The Forest Service reports that there are over 119,000 acres designated locally for OSV use. It includes 24 miles of trails available for grooming and 58-miles of ungroomed trails. The use designations were determined during a multi-year public review process.

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken states, “It is a balancing act to meet the needs of multiple uses and ensure forest resources are protected. We listened carefully to our stakeholders to come up with a balanced approach that provides the public with motorized and non-motorized winter recreational opportunities while natural resources, including sensitive species, are preserved and maintained for future generations to enjoy.”

Click here to view the map.

Click on the video box to see a presentation from Kuiken.