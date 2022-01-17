Tuolumne County Leaders To Vote On Hidden Meadow Terrace Project

Proposed Affordable Housing Project View Photo

Sonora, CA — A lower-income apartment project is proposed at 20080 North Cedar Road just outside the city limits of Sonora.

It would be situated near the intersection of Greenley Road and Cabezut Road.

The project would include five buildings built on a nearly six-acre site. There would be 72 apartment units in all. 47 would be two bedrooms, 18 would be three bedrooms and seven would be one bedroom. The plan is for all units to be affordable housing and rented to households making 30-50 percent of the local median income.

The developer, Visionary Homebuilders Of California, is requesting the county rezone the land from the current “Neighborhood Commercial” designation to “High-Density Residential.” They are also requesting a site development permit and a related mitigated negative declaration. The developer is planning to build on land that is currently owned by Adventist Health and is near the Adventist Health Hospice office that opened in 1982. Other nearby properties include the Tuolumne County Public Health Office, Behavioral Health, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Quail Hollow One Apartment complex.

The Project will be discussed at 2pm on Tuesday during the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.