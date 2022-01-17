Local Home Prices Keep Going Up

TCAR Home Sales Figures View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors reports a 19-percent increase in the median home price during the fourth quarter of last year when compared to the year prior.

The median sales price in late 2021 was $375,000 compared to $315,000 during the final quarter of 2020. The total number of sales is up 6-percent and the amount of time on the market decreased by 34-percent. There were 1,354 home sales during the final quarter of last year compared to 1,280 during that span in 2020.

The data indicates that entry-level homes are becoming the hardest to find. The number of homes selling for under $300,000 fell by 46-percent, the number under $200,000 decreased by 54-percent and the amount under $175,000 was down by 52-percent.

