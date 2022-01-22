Critical Level Blood Donations Across Nation

San Andreas, CA – A nationwide shortage of blood is another impact of the COVID pandemic, and Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) is asking the public to help out by rolling up their sleeves.

Health officials relay that blood donations are currently at a critical level with all blood types are needed. CCF is sponsoring the Calaveras Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, January 25, from 1:30–5:30 p.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall located at 24 Church Hill Road in San Andreas.

Walk-ins are accepted but online appointments are encouraged by clicking here and using the blood drive code SMFM399 or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825. Organizers say scheduling will also help organizers maintain social distancing. Additionally, all donors are required to wear a mask or face covering. To donate simply have a photo ID, eat a healthy meal, drink plenty of water. The blood collected helps support local hospitals and Calaveras County patients, according to CCF.

The donation process takes about one hour with the actual blood draw taking about 5-7 minutes. Any questions can be directed to Terry Beaudoin, Calaveras Community Foundation Board Member and Blood Drive Coordinator, at (209) 772-9145 (home) or (209) 652-6618 (cell).