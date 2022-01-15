Vendor Scam Alert

Sonora, CA – Con-artists have come up with a new scam that is sweeping the nation, this one involves events that may not even be happening.

Mariposa Sheriff’s officials have been notified of the scam that swindles vendors out of their money. It works this way. A known local location that holds these types of events where sellers set up booths is targeted by the scammers. Sheriff’s officials say they use email or websites as the only way to sign up for spaces and “ask for money upfront.” No phone numbers or live people are available. Also, postings are made to several local Facebook groups as well as flyers are put up in the community. Sheriff’s officials advise, “Many of the flyers look very professionally made and are very enticing.”

Sheriff’s officials provided these tips for vendors to protect themselves:

Call the location the event is advertised for to confirm it is a real calendared event.

Contact the chamber of commerce/visitor center. 3. Contact the organizer of the event and ask to speak on the phone.

Report to PayPal or other money transfer companies when you feel you may have been scammed.

Call your sheriff’s office to report scams.