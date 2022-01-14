Tuolumne County Libraries To Close One Day Next Week

Tuolumne County Main Library in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA –Tuolumne County libraries will be closed for one day next week for a staff retreat.

All of the branches, Groveland, Sonora, Tuolumne, and Twain Harte will be closed on Thursday, January 20th, for in-person services. Their doors will reopen on Friday, January 21st with the normally scheduled hours, which recently changed.

Library new hours put in place at the beginning of the year are below:

Sonora Main Library – open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Groveland Branch – open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 pm.

Tuolumne and Twain Harte Branches – open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

COVID mask restrictions remain in place at all locations with anyone entering libraries, regardless of vaccination status, required to wear a mask. County officials remind patrons that the library is open 24/7 online, click here, and its Automated Phone Line (209) 533-1468.