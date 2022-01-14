Traffic Delays Upcoming On Three Mother Lode Highways

Sonora, CA — Caltrans reports that there will be traffic delays on stretches of Highways 108, 49 and 132 next week.

This coming Tuesday through Thursday traffic will be reduced to one lane on Highway 108 in east Sonora between Hess Avenue and Peaceful Oak Drive between 6am-6pm. It is due to bridge-work. Five-minute delays can be expected.

On Highway 49 between Sonora and Columbia there will be one-way traffic control starting ½ mile both north and south of Parrotts Ferry Road. It is due to roadway excavation. Delays can be expected this coming Thursday through Friday from 7am-5pm.

On Highway 132 there will be one-way traffic control near the Bonds Flat Road intersection this coming Tuesday through Thursday from 6am-6pm and Friday from 6am-3pm. It is due to drainage work. 10-minute delays can be expected.