Fire Contained In Mobile Home Park

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Officials responded this morning to a fire that was reported in the Mother Lode Estates Mobile Home Park on Tuolumne Road.

CAL Fire indicates a fire was discovered in the attic of an office building. It was quickly contained. No injuries were reported. There was visible activity for anyone traveling on Tuolumne Road during the eight o’clock hour this morning. Fire officials are now being released from the incident.

Mother Lode Mobile Estates

Mother Lode Mobile Estates

