Day Use Park To Open At Lake Tulloch

Tulloch Day-Use Park Groundbreaking View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The Tri-Dam Project, which oversees the Donnells, Beardsley and Tulloch power generation facilities, will open a new recreational park this spring.

A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for the Tulloch Day Use Park at 7430 O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area along the shores of Lake Tulloch. Set to open sometime this spring ahead of the busy recreational season, it will feature picnic tables, a fishing pier, pathways, shoreline access, a swim area, parking and restroom facilities. There will also be a launch area for canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

KW Emerson, a local company, has been hired to oversee the construction of the project. The recent groundbreaking featured officials with the Calaveras County Water District, Calaveras County, Oakdale Irrigation District, South San Joaquin Irrigation District, and others.

Tri-Dam officials report that they hope the project will provide a new way for the public to enjoy Tulloch Reservoir.