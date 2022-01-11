Mother Lode State Senator Borgeas Not Running For Re-election

State Senator Andreas Borgeas statement on not running for re-election View Photos

Sonora, CA – Mother Lode State Senator Republican Andreas Borgeas this afternoon announced he will not run for re-election to that seat.

Borgeas is stepping out of the political ring and will not be running for another office either. Currently, he represents District 8, which includes Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. On social media he further detailed his decision to leave public office:

“After careful consideration, I have decided not to pursue reelection to the California state Senate it has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve the nearly one million residents in the election in the 11 counties of the 8th Senate District. Our team is beyond proud of what we have been able to achieve legislatively and politically in Sacramento as well as the results delivered for our community and the state of California. Anna and I would like to express our deepest appreciation to our family, friends, and everyone who has supported my tenure in public service. I look forward to remaining politically engaged and keeping up the good fight for our community in a future capacity.”

If Borgeas had run for his seat he would have been facing off against another Republican Shannon Grove (Dist. 16-Bakersfield) because redistricting put them in the same district. In December of last year, he looked into running for Fresno Republican U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes seat after he announced he would be leaving to head a new media company founded by former President Donald Trump, as earlier reported here.

Borgeas did not mention any next steps or future plans in his posting.