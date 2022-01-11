Water Gushing Over Roadways May Be Seen In Sonora For Several Weeks

TUD flushing of hydrants in the Sonora area View Photo

Sonora, CA – The public could see water rushing over roadways in the Sonora area for the next three weeks.

There is no need to report it as a break or leak to Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD), it is expected as crews started the annual water main distribution flushing program this week. In a written press release, district officials also asked the public “not to be alarmed if they notice water running down the street or sidewalk while flushing is occurring. Field crews will be at various locations, no schedule was provided, each day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program involves flushing the water mains through fire hydrants and ends of water main pipes commonly called blow-offs, according to TUD, adding that typically, the water is strategically directed to avoid sediment erosion or the pooling of water on roadways. “The flushing of the drinking water pipes creates a scouring action to clean the line and helps to remove the build-up of naturally occurring debris and sediment,” detailed district officials.

TUD noted that it takes 30 minutes to 60 minutes to flush the water mains on each street and customers may notice water pressure fluctuations and discolored water, lasting for a short time. Those experiencing little to no water pressure during flushing should contact TUD. For more information provided by TUD on the flushing program click here.