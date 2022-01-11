Calaveras School Superintendent Blogs About Vaccine Mandate

San Andreas, CA — School leaders in Calaveras County have heard back from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office about a plan to require all students to eventually get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Calaveras Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik has written a myMotherLode.com blog where he provides an update on local efforts to voice opposition to state officials about the directive.

Nanik and other Calaveras school administrators have been asking for the state to allow personal belief exemptions. He is concerned that Calaveras County could lose up to 50-percent of its students if a strict vaccine directive goes into effect.

They sent a letter to Governor Newsom after he indicated that students will be required to receive the COVID vaccine to attend class once it receives full FDA approval.

