COVID Restrictions Return To Supervisor Meetings

Sonora, CA– The increase in COVID cases has led to the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor meetings, along with Board’s committee and commission meeting to be modified. Effective January 11th, Board meetings will continue to stay open but with the following changes.

-Everyone in the Board Chambers will be required to always wear face-coverings.

-Capacity will be limited to no more than 50 persons in the Board Chambers at a time. Should the number of people reach 50, individuals will be given the option to watch the Board meeting in the 4th-floor lobby or the County Administrative Office conference room. Individuals will be allowed in the room to comment on items and will be asked to leave the Board Chambers after.

During Board meetings, people wishing to provide public comment in person will be given priority and others can do so remotely on Zoon using the “raise Hand” feature or pressing 9 on a phone. The moderator will read the last four digits for phone participants instead of names.

Instructions on how to view these meetings remotely can be found here