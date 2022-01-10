Calaveras Supervisors To Elect New Chair

San Andreas, CA — Tuesday is the first regular meeting of the new year for the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.

Immediately after opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, the board will pick a chair and vice-chair for 2022. District Five Supervisor Benjamin Stopper served as chair throughout 2021 and District Four Supervisor Amanda Folendorf has been the vice-chair.

Later the board will receive an update from the Public Health Department about the local response to COVID-19. There will also be time set aside to recognize county employees who are helping in the recovery efforts from last month’s winter storms. In addition, there will be a presentation and vote on proclaiming January as Human Trafficking and Child Sexual Exploitation Prevention Month.

You can find the full agenda by clicking here.

The meeting starts at 9am at the Government Center in San Andreas.