Tuolumne County To Hire New Behavioral Health Director

Sonora, CA — Following the resignation of Michael Wilson late last year, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday to hire a new Behavioral Health Director.

Tami Mariscal was the top finalist following three separate panel interviews that consisted of county leaders, members of the Behavioral Health Advisory Board, and current Behavioral Health staff members. All three panels picked Mariscal as the top choice.

She is a longtime member of the Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Department. She has served one year as the Deputy Director of the Managed Health Plan Operations, 10 years as a Compliance Information Officer, two years as an Information System Analyst and 12 years as an Administrative System and Support Manager.

Her starting salary will be just over $137,000. Meeting documents prepared ahead of tomorrow’s supervisors’ session, state, “Ms. Mariscal brings many qualities to this role including a profound leadership vision, vast and diverse experience serving numerous roles in the Behavioral Health Department, champion of employee morale, and an unwavering drive to serve Tuolumne County residents experiencing mental health and substance use challenges.”

The board will vote on formally appointing her to the position. Her contract would be backdated to January 2. Wilson had been serving in the role since April of 2018. He accepted a new position out of the area. Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.