Columbia College Basketball Planning To Restart Season On Saturday

Columbia College Basketball View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Central Valley Conference has been postponing basketball games over a two-week period due to COVID-19 concerns but is hoping to restart games this coming Saturday.

The two-week pause came as the state experienced a new spike in COVID cases due to the spread of the Omicron Variant.

Columbia College Athletic Director LaDeane Hansten reports that the Claim Jumper’s games last week against Fresno City College and Porterville were postponed. In addition, this Wednesday’s game at Reedley College will be postponed.

The Claim Jumper’s are planning to resume the season this Saturday at home against West Hills Lemoore at 6pm. In addition, the January 8 postponed game against Porterville will be played on January 31 at 6pm at the Oak Pavilion.

Columbia is the only undefeated team in the state at 14-0 and is practicing and making preparations for the remainder of the season.