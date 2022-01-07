Busy Last Year, New Equipment To Help This Year

New TCFD Breathing Support 795 unit View Photos

Sonora, CA – A busy 2021 for Tuolumne County Fire Department that is now getting some relief in the New Year with new fire equipment.

Already in use since last month is a new Breathing Support System 795 [BS795]. The mobile air support unit, pictured here, fills breathing apparatus bottles used by firefighters in structure fires and hazardous materials incidents and also carries medical and rescue equipment.

That equipment will get a workout as the department released response statistics from last year. TCFD officials noted an increase in calls of 19% from 2016 and 39.5% from 2011. In total emergency personnel responded to 6,099 incidents within its jurisdiction. That included 4,110 medical calls, 662 fires, 323 hazardous materials/fire menace standbys, and 1,004 other incidents, according to TCFD.

Due to a 22-year-old breathing unit that could no longer be repaired, BS795 was purchased from MidWest Fire in Luverne, MN with Tuolumne County general funds in September 2020. The new unit is stationed at TCFD Station 79 Columbia College with 24/7 staffing. TCFD officials relay that last year that station was dispatched to 684 incidents. Also, it is the only unit in the county, so it responds to all structure fires.

Touting that this equipment will service the area “for years to come,” TCFD officials also provided this list of BS795 features:

Ram 5500 Chassis 4WD

Diesel Engine Driven 6,000 psi Bauer Breathing Air Compressor

Two Position Fill Station

Height 8ft 7in, Length 24ft 4in

All Poly Body Construction

Sweep-Out Style Compartments

Roll-Up Doors

NFPA Compliant LED Lighted Folding Steps & Grab Rails

NFPA Compliant LED DOT Lighting

NFPA Compliant Whelen Warning Light Package and Siren/Speaker

Six Whelen Combination Scene/Warning Lights

Heavy Duty Front Bumper with Grille Guard

Stainless Steel Wheel Simulators

Warn Receiver Winch

Gull Wing Bed Covers