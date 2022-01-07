High Elevation Snow Is Expected Today

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slopes of the northern Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet. It is effective now until 6 PM tonight (Friday).

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range between two to six inches.

If you are traveling to the upper elevations, be aware that snow is expected so plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities at times.

Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is closed for the Winter at Sno-Park. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed for the Winter near Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed for the Winter at Crane Flat. The Crane Flat closure does not affect access to the Yosemite National Park Valley Floor. Highway 88 Carson Pass is open all year.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.