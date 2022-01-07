Cloudy
Supervisor Brandon Will Discuss Various Issues

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views this weekend will feature District Five Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon.

His district covers the Jamestown and Columbia region. Some of the topics will include homelessness, housing, keeping young families in the county, fire resiliency and road projects.

Brandon recently finished his first year in office. This is part four in our series featuring all five Tuolumne County Supervisors. It is a chance to hear about issues specific to their district and where they stand on countywide challenges.

