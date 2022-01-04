Some Remaining Power Outages Could Linger To Saturday

Railroad Flat, CA — All of the earlier power outages from last week’s storm system have now been restored in Tuolumne County, but there are still hundreds without power in Calaveras County.

There are still about 200 customers without electricity near Wilseyville and Railroad Flat and PG&E says it could be this Saturday, January 8, before there is full restoration. The company needs to make repairs to damaged equipment. Those impacted have already been without electricity for about a week.

The Arnold area of Calaveras County has about 15 customers out and they should be restored by six o’clock this evening. It is a new outage that occurred yesterday, and not one of the lingering events from last week.

In Tuolumne County, Twain Harte was the hardest hit area last week, and those customers are fully restored.