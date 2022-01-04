Firefighters Rescue Weekend Hikers At Pinecrest

Pinecrest, CA– On Sunday evening at about 5:30 pm, Tuolumne County Fire Department Station 55 located at Pinecrest responded to four people who were stranded in the snow on the far side of Pinecrest Lake. Four volunteer firefighters from Station 55 hiked in on snowshoes for 45 minutes to the back of the lake. They found that the four hikers were not prepared for the winter and snowy conditions, one of the lost travelers was a four-year-old who was suffering from mild hypothermia. Firefighters warmed them, fed them, and provided water in addition to giving them warm dry socks and heating pads before hiking them back out. Several times during the walk back, firefighters helped carry the child over the course of the 90-minute return walk.

In light of this weekend event, first responders wish to stress to the public the importance of being prepared for winter hikes, being aware of current conditions, and making preparations for situations that one could encounter while recreating. Be in communication with friends about planned trip routes and do the proper research about the length of a hike and adjust for snowy climates A list of tips for winter hiking can be found here.